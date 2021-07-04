Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,065,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,219 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.11% of The Simply Good Foods worth $32,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMPL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.