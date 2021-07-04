Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180,286 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.84% of ArcBest worth $32,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,368,000 after purchasing an additional 183,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 527.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 555,764 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in ArcBest by 106.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,175,000 after purchasing an additional 257,253 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $93.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Steven Spinner sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $921,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Cowen raised their price target on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist raised their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

