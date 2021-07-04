Northern Trust Corp Sells 118,367 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,653,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,367 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.89% of Eastern Bankshares worth $31,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,013,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,161,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $2,440,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $6,822,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $600,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

