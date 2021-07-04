Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,625 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,625 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.88% of Scientific Games worth $32,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Scientific Games by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,908,000 after purchasing an additional 269,717 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 6.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its stake in Scientific Games by 91.7% during the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $76.73 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $80.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGMS. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

