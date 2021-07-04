Northern Trust Corp Sells 32,187 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,207,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,187 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.59% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $33,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. CWM LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 402.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.19%.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

