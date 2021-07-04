Northern Trust Corp Sells 74,786 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74,786 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.07% of Herc worth $32,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Herc by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRI opened at $112.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $118.59.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.60 million. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. Herc’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

HRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

