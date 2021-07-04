Northern Trust Corp Sells 801,828 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,145,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 801,828 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.74% of Hope Bancorp worth $32,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.09. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

