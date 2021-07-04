Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,116 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,116 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.75% of Armstrong World Industries worth $32,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,317,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,143. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AWI stock opened at $109.53 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $110.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.70.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.