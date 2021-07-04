Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,563 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.37% of ePlus worth $31,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS opened at $86.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.33. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. ePlus’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,413.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $621,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,135.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

