Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,213,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,050,688 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for 1.1% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital International Investors owned 8.21% of Northrop Grumman worth $4,276,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $369.20. 338,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,813. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.28. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

