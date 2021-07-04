NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.14.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $27.20 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.04.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

