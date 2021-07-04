Nucleus Vision Trading Up 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $11.61 million and $806,619.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00053319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00017761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.69 or 0.00763744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.87 or 0.07920520 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

