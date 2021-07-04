NuCypher Price Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $165.49 million and $20.70 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000703 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00055074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00018149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.47 or 0.00804586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,882.53 or 0.08039898 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NU is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,219,348,096 coins and its circulating supply is 656,500,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

