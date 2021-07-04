Nuggets (NUG) Market Cap Achieves $1.15 Million

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nuggets has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. Nuggets has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $1,436.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00045741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00135637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.38 or 0.00167102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,617.61 or 1.00234558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002932 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

