NULS Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. NULS has a market capitalization of $37.35 million and $23.32 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00131994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00167533 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,170.24 or 1.00237261 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

