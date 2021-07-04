Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 2,312.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.19% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,480,000 after buying an additional 646,715 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,200,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 364.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,603,000 after purchasing an additional 721,743 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 62.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $220,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,400 shares of company stock worth $550,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.74. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

