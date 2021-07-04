Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE NBB opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.86. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

