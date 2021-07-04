Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NYSE NBB opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.86. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $24.13.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
