NVIDIA Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, July 20th (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are set to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.
NVDA opened at $819.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $510.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $388.50 and a 12 month high of $820.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $662.39.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.37.
In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total transaction of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,461,614.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,554 shares of company stock valued at $63,904,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,676,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,152,368,000 after purchasing an additional 175,120 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,076,228,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,411,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,889,574,000 after purchasing an additional 719,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,310,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,835,366,000 after purchasing an additional 233,249 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.
Read More: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.