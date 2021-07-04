NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of NVR worth $70,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of NVR by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,606,000 after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,865,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR stock opened at $5,114.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,875.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,199.53 and a 1 year high of $5,308.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $44.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.