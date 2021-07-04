Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Up 25.6% This Week

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $98.62 million and approximately $14.45 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001215 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002179 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

