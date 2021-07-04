Obee Network (OBEE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.00

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Obee Network has a total market capitalization of $5,573.24 and approximately $9.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Obee Network has traded 74.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Obee Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00045428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00131977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00166891 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,056.08 or 1.00303473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002933 BTC.

About Obee Network

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obee Network’s official website is obee.info

Obee Network Coin Trading

