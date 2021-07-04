OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

OCANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Macquarie cut shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.