Oddz Hits Market Capitalization of $4.24 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and $566,950.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000953 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00045315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00132454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00166261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,435.02 or 1.00383668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.