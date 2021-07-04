ODUWA (OWC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.73 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.73 million and $17,037.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,507.64 or 0.99962057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00034369 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007785 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00059409 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001028 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

