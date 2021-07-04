Offshift Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $73,627.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Offshift has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $73,627.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,461.05 or 0.99891892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00035647 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007865 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011538 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00057159 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001044 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

