Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of OIS traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,700. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oil States International will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 630.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 270,897 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 613.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 121,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 2.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

