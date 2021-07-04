OIN Finance Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $293,967.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00054984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00018234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.27 or 0.00800009 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000066 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance (CRYPTO:OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,680,721 coins. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

