OKB Hits 1-Day Volume of $213.70 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. OKB has a total market cap of $644.59 million and $213.70 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One OKB coin can now be purchased for about $10.74 or 0.00030287 BTC on popular exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00054819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.95 or 0.00803361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,851.75 or 0.08039823 BTC.

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

