OKCash (OK) Price Reaches $0.0307 on Exchanges

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $161,231.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OKCash has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,580.67 or 1.00087845 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00034835 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007764 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00059020 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001019 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000116 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 81,954,944 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

