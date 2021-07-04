Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $11,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $267,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 159.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,661,000 after buying an additional 634,233 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,056,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth $102,838,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 760.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,676,000 after buying an additional 251,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,092. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $242.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.86.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

