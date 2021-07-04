Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103,074 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Old Republic International by 606.9% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,951,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,867,000 after buying an additional 2,051,115 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,207,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,210,000 after buying an additional 1,668,396 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,793.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,181,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after buying an additional 1,118,646 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $45,818. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.