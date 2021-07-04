OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 1,809,855 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2,979.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,870,599 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809,855 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies comprises 2.0% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.16% of The TJX Companies worth $123,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.25. 3,058,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,857,136. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.18 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.02. The stock has a market cap of $82.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

