OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 730,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 76.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691,108 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.4% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $91,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.42. 10,668,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,919,253. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.55. The stock has a market cap of $267.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

