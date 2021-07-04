OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires New Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.27. 772,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,302. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

