OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $146.45 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $146,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Alphabet by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $56.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,505.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,508.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,368.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

