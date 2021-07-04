OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases Shares of 162,200 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 162,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.40. 407,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,389. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2153 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

