OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 146,195 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146,195 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $30,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625,344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,468,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,920,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,091 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,108 shares of company stock worth $15,848,703. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.28. 4,282,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,550,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

