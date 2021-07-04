OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 6,625 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,737 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,523,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Autodesk by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,698,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $929,078,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.74. 667,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.74. The stock has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

