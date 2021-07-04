Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up approximately 4.1% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,248,000 after buying an additional 702,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,789,000 after buying an additional 205,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,657,000 after buying an additional 274,438 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,301,000 after buying an additional 584,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after buying an additional 816,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.89. 870,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,776. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

