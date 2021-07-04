OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS) Senior Officer Sells C$14,560.00 in Stock

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS) Senior Officer David Shong-Tak Tam sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$14,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449,257 shares in the company, valued at C$251,583.92.

David Shong-Tak Tam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OneSoft Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, June 30th, David Shong-Tak Tam sold 8,000 shares of OneSoft Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$4,560.00.

Shares of CVE OSS remained flat at $C$0.56 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,425. OneSoft Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.60. The company has a market cap of C$65.07 million and a PE ratio of -14.00.

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.95 million during the quarter.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.