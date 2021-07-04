Ontology Trading Up 19.2% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 4th. Ontology has a market cap of $639.99 million and $81.01 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002059 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00059872 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00035691 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001063 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.99 or 0.00268744 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00037832 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,088,540 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

