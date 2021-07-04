Open Predict Token Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $629,375.44 and $4,048.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00054632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.69 or 0.00798645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.68 or 0.08045020 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

OPT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

