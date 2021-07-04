OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 4th. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $130,736.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00045543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00133197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00167423 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,450.51 or 1.00096773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002909 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

