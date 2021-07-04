OracleChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $41,018.00 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. OracleChain has a total market cap of $400,799.42 and $41,018.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OracleChain has traded up 32.7% against the dollar. One OracleChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OracleChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00135276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00166966 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,424.31 or 1.00014945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002924 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain’s launch date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OracleChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OracleChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.