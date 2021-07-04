Oraichain Token (ORAI) One Day Volume Hits $2.07 Million

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded up 55.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 140.1% higher against the dollar. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $19.26 million and $2.07 million worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oraichain Token coin can now be bought for approximately $9.42 or 0.00026498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00054729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00018406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.79 or 0.00803913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.90 or 0.08058931 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

ORAI is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oraichain Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oraichain Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oraichain Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

