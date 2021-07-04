ORAO Network (ORAO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $283,497.00

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded up 32.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One ORAO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ORAO Network has traded up 51.2% against the dollar. ORAO Network has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $283,497.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00046164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00136423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00166847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,763.50 or 0.99750849 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002896 BTC.

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

