OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 747.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503,294 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.19% of OrganiGram worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 19.3% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the first quarter worth $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 31.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 265,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 50.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.73 on Friday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $815.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.10.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. Analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OGI shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.47.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.