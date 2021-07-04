Oribel Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC lowered their target price on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $196.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.48. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.75 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.