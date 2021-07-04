Origin Dollar Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002794 BTC on exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.91 million and $75,428.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00045572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00133158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00167229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,455.34 or 1.00124182 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

