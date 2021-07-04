Origo Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Origo coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Origo has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Origo has a market cap of $2.47 million and $827,493.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00053547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00017843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.02 or 0.00764903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,808.99 or 0.07927779 BTC.

About Origo

OGO is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The official website for Origo is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

